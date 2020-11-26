Bigg Boss 14 November 25 Highlights: Rubina & Abhinav Protest Against Captain Kavita

The Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed another series of dramatic events on November 25, Wednesday. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla kickstarted their protest against Kavita Kaushik's captaincy by not following the rules. Later, the Bigg Boss 14 house was divided into two, and besties Rubina and Jasmin were pitted against each other. Here is what happened...

The day started at the Bigg Boss house, with Rubina Dilaik refusing to perform her duties, as she is not happy with Kavita Kaushik's captaincy. This led to a heated argument between the duo. Things worsened when Rubina refused to make breakfast for the fellow housemates, and this led to a war of words between Kavita and Abhinav Shukla. From the scenario, it was evident that the personal remark made by the captain in the last episode has deeply hurt the couple.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss introduced the housemates to a new part of the house, much to their surprise. Later, a new captaincy task was introduced for the contestants, except captain Kavita Kaushik. Instead, the captain was asked to be the moderator aka 'Mukhya' of the new task. Kavita divided the house into two and put besties Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin in the opposite groups, thus pitting them against each other.

In the new task, the group leads Rubina and Jasmine were asked to fight with each other to win a section of the Bigg Boss house for their respective groups. During the task, Kavita called out Rubina for skipping her house duties, which led to yet another argument between the duo. After the first round of the task, Jasmin and her team earned the kitchen and dining area. Rubina and her team, on the other hand, won the bedroom area after the second round.

