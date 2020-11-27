Bigg Boss 14 November 27 Highlights: Kavita Supports Nikki To Be New Captain; Jasmin And Rahul Disagree

The November 27 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Rubina Dilaik declaring that she is on 'bhook hadtal' for her self-respect. Abhinav Shukla also explains to captain Kavita Kaushik about Jasmin Bhasin and team. He is seen telling her they are comparing pillows with food, but the latter is a necessity. Kavita’s intervention leads to another altercation between Jasmin and Rubina.

Soon Bigg Boss announces that the next 'Batwara’ task’s next panchayat meet will be to lay claim over the bathroom area. The round begins with Rubina putting her points before 'sarpanch’ Kavita. Jasmin counters team Rubina's allegations whilst accusing Eijaz Khan of not maintaining hygiene in the area. This irks Eijaz and as Rubina tries to give it back to Jasmin, the latter threatens to expose her 'dirty personal stuff.'

Kavita eventually sides with Jasmin’s team and the 'batwara’ task ends with Jasmin’s team ending up with more control over the house. The winning team’s members qualify for the upcoming captaincy. This is followed by Kavita and Nikki Tamboli discussing Jasmin and Rubina's ugly fallout.

The next morning, Bigg Boss then announces that Jasmin, Rahul Vaidya, and Nikki are in the captaincy race but Aly Goni has been debarred due to his punishment. He adds that current MPL captain Kavita has to choose a captain with 'aapsi sehmati.'

The announcement leads to a lot of discussions but Kavita is seen supporting Nikki. This does not go down well with the other competitors, Jasmin and Rahul. They state that Nikki is stubborn and immature and hence doesn’t deserve captaincy. Rahul calls Kavita 'biased' while Jasmin backs Rahul for captaincy, but Nikki now refuses to agree with the duo. Rahul and Nikki get into a nasty verbal spat over the same.

