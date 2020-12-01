Bigg Boss 14 November 30 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Becomes The First Finalist

Jasmine Upset With Rubina

Jasmin is upset with Rubina's 'fake friendship' and talks about the same with Rubina. Meanwhile, Rubina and Abhinav get into a small argument about cooking parathas for the housemates. On the hand, Jasmin, Eijaz and Nikki debate about the captaincy task. Rubina and Abhinav mock Nikki for discussing leadership qualities. Later at night, Abhinav and Jasmin try to scare Nikki, who also calls Abhinav 'Ashleel' while Rubina takes Abhinav into task for acting like Jaan.

Bigg Boss Assigns New Task

In the morning, Bigg Boss reminds contestants about the race to finale week and reveals only four contestants can go ahead.

Bigg Boss gives a chance to the contestants to gain immunity by snatching away Rubina's immunity stone and the condition is they need to reveal darkest secret of their life that is not out in public. The contestant who wins the task will enter the finale directly.

Rubina Reveals She & Abhinav Were About To Get Divorced

Rubina goes first and reveals that she and Abhinav were about to get divorced. She breaks down as she makes this confession, while Abhinav is worried as news will flash in all media and his parents were not aware of this. On the other hand, Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya find Rubina and Abhinav's divorce story fake. Kavita says, "They were on a holiday, right before entering the house? They were roaming in the hills, dancing, sharing happy videos. They were with the parents. And why would a couple come to Bigg Boss to mend their relationship? This is a place where even friendships break. I just realised that nobody is real. All are wearing masks. I have lost all faith in these two." On the other hand Rahul says, "Isn't it against their self-respect? I am not happy about what she said, but she is standing against her own words." However, Aly Goni sides Rubina.

Eijaz Was Molested

Next up, Eijaz goes to the podium and reveals his big secret. He breaks down as he reveals that he was molested when he was a kid and only his therapist knows this. He apologises to his father for not telling him. Bigg Boss lauds Eijaz for gathering courage to talk about it.

Abhinav & Kavita’s Secrets

Abhinav reveals that he was depressed after his first film flopped.

Kavita reveals that she was molested by her 65-year-old tuition teacher when she was 11-years-old. Kavita's mother refused to believe her. She says that she was affected after this. She wants every parent to be attentive to their children.

Jasmin & Nikki’s Secrets

Jasmin Bhasin reveals that she was always rejected in auditions because of acnes and marks. All these rejections broke her self-confidence and she reveals that she also came to a point where she wanted to end her life. She also added that she took different pills in overdose.

Nikki reveals that she was kidnapped when she was 19-years-old.

Eijaz Becomes The First Finalist

All contestants pick Eijaz, who gets immunity stone and becomes the first finalist. The rest of the contestants are nominated for eliminations.