Bigg Boss 14 November 4 Highlights: Eijaz-Pavitra Get Into An Ugly Fight; Aly Goni Enters The House

Day 27 of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan getting into a heated argument. Pavitra taunts Eijaz by stating that he has become the captain because of her. The duo fight and scream at each other in the kitchen area. Pavitra tells Eijaz that he is a chameleon followed by the two almost getting into a physical fight.

Things continue to take an ugly turn as Pavitra and Eijaz's provoke each other in the garden area. Pavitra maintains that he became captain only because of her efforts. She adds that Eijaz doesn't deserve to be the captain and claimed to have supported him when everyone was opposing him. Eijaz on the other hand, calls Pavitra 'ungrateful' while Jasmin Bhasin tries to calm the warring duo down.

After the ugly fight, Pavitra and Jasmin are seen speaking to each other. Jasmin asks Pavitra if she felt bad about the fact that Eijaz saved her from nominations. Pavvitra explains that she is fine with him saving her but the reason he gave was unacceptable to her. Pavitra adds that she took care of Eijaz and stood by him when the entire house had abandoned him, so she only expected some respect and acknowledgement of the same from him.

Soon, things take a happy turn especially for Jasmin when she sees good friend Aly Goni in the house. She gets very emotional. Bigg Boss informs the housemates that Aly is the new wild card contestant. However, BB adds that he won’t be able to enter the main area of the house as yet and will stay in a room. He informs contestants they will have to speak to him through the glass door or over the phone. Jasmin spends time with Aly and is seen telling him over the phone that everything now will be 'mindblowing' for her.

This is followed by Aly making an effort to try and connect with other contestants such as Pavitra and Eijaz. The latter is seen telling Aly that he is not someone who will go and explain or clarify his decisions to anyone. Eijaz adds that had Pavitra come and asked him politely, he would have still explained to her.

