Bigg Boss 14 November 5 Highlights: Rubina-Abhinav Celebrate Karva Chauth, Jasmin & Pavitra Fight

The Day 28 of Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed some amazing moments, as Rubina Dilaik fasted for husband Abhinav Shukla on Karva Chauth. Abhinav, who got emotional with Rubina's gesture, performed a task to secure her place in the house. Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia, on the other hand, got into a fight over Aly Gony.

Rubina Dilaik expressed her love for hubby Abhinav Shukla by fasting for him on Karva Chauth and following all the rasams. Bigg Boss surprised her by providing all the Karva Chauth essentials. Abhinav Shukla, who got emotional with his wife's lovely gesture, was seen arranging diyas with her for the evening ritual, where she breaks the fast.

He also performed and won a task, to secure his wife's position in the house, to which she reacted " the best karva chauth gift". After breaking the fast, Rubina promised Abhinav that they will always be together. The housemates were seen wishing the couple on the special occasion. Jasmin Bhasin blessed Abhinav and Rubina saying "dhoodho nahao, pooton phalo".

However, things took a different turn when it comes to Jasmin Bhasin's equation with Pavitra Punia. After Jasmin won the captaincy task, Pavitra was seen having a telephone conversation with the new entry Aly Gony about the same (Aly is currently inside a glass room, and can only communicate with the housemates through a telephone).

When she told Aly that she has some expectations from him as a friend, Jasmin interrupted them. She seemed extremely irked with the duo's conversation and asked Pavitra to not talk rudely with Aly. However, Pavitra retaliated, saying that Jasmin need not to be so possessive.

