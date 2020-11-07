Bigg Boss 14 November 6 Highlights: Eijaz Crosses All Limits With Jaan During The Luxury Budget Task

The November 6th episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the housemates waking up to the 'Bala’ song from Housefull 4. This is followed by Naina Singh losing her cool with Shardul Pandit because she feels that he isn't doing enough work in the red zone. She is seen telling him that making food is not an easy job and that he should be helping her in kitchen duties as well.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces this week’s luxury budget task, in which the housemates get divided into two teams of angels and devils. According to the task rules, all angels have to comply with all orders given by the devils. If the angels fail to comply with the devil member's demands, then the devil team will get a point. Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli are named as the devils and Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla as the angels. Captain Jasmin Bhasin will do the 'sanchalan' of the task.

However, things take an extremely ugly turn very quickly with Eijaz ordering Jaan to put his hand inside the toilet seat. A shell shocked Jaan does go ahead with the orders in order to win the task. Eijaz continues to humiliate Jaan and asks him to take off his shirt and pants. He also asked Jaan to trim his beard

Meanwhile, Aly loses his cool against Jasmin as he feels she ignored him during her argument with Eijaz. He bursts out at her from his quarantine box for 'not paying attention.’ Aly shouts and screams at Jasmin for 'ignoring' her during the task whilst reminding her that he too is a part of the game. Later, Bigg Boss announces that team Devil has won the luxury budget task.

Jasmin clears the misunderstandings with Aly while the latter tells her to respect Eijaz since he is a very senior actor. He also tells Jasmin that he felt very bad for Eijaz when Jaan couldn’t take it anymore and hurled abuses at him. As a result, Jasmin approaches Eijaz and apologises to him. Eijaz and Jaan are also seen sorting out their differences. Eijaz hugs Jaan and makes him calm down as he cries his heart out. Nikki is also telling Jaan not to shed tears anymore.

