Bigg Boss 14 November 9 Highlights: Farah Khan Conducts BB Ki Adalat; Aly Goni Loses His Cool

November 9 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Bigg Boss announcing that there will be no red zone in the house anymore. However, he adds that there's something interesting coming ahead.

The next day begins with Aly Goni being frustrated about his quarantine. The actor states that he can no longer take sitting behind closed glass doors. The matter quickly escalates with Aly threatening to destroy the properties of Bigg Boss 14 house. He even refuses to eat food or wear his mic in protest.

Good friend Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik try to calm him down but in vain. Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya also say that they can completely understand his frustration. Finally, Jasmin tries to calm him down by stating that he needs to overcome her emotions.

Soon, Bigg Boss intervenes and warns Aly while stating that he needs to comply with the guidelines of quarantine due to the pandemic. BB then goes on to condemn Aly’s behaviour whilst adding that his quarantine period is now over as he has tested negative. Therefore, he can now join the other contestants in the main house.

Later, Bigg Boss announces that Farah Khan is in the house along with journalist Amit Tyagi and Charul Malik to conduct 'Farah ki Adalat.' Farah begins to grill the contestants by first calling Eijaz in the Katghara. Farah and the panel ask Eijaz about his aggressive behaviour and his sour relationship with Pavitra Punia and Kavita.

This is followed by Rubina Dilaik’s turn. Farah tells her that all her actions are centred around her husband Abhinav Shukla. She then advises Rubina to be more open and welcoming to other housemates as well, since they are in a game show and under one roof.

Farah calls Aly Goni in the Katghara accuses him to be the mastermind behind Jasmin's game this past week. She adds that Jasmin to up her game whilst reminding her that she was in Khatron Ke Khiladi and played the game very well.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Jaan, Nikki And Pavitra; Naina Singh Gets Evicted