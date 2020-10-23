Bigg Boss 14 October 22 Highlights: Nishant Singh Malkani Becomes The First Captain Of The Season

Day 19 on Bigg Boss 14 begins with Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan continuing their verbal spat. The Sanchalak duo refuses to come to a consensus with regards to the decision of the task. They fight over their past differences and the situation gets really heated up. On the other hand, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkani continue to strategize their moves for the next round of the task.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are seen talking about Eijaz and Pavitra's unfair sanchalan in the kitchen area. Bigg Boss intervenes to inform Eijaz and Pavitra that since they are unable to come to a conclusion, he would have to exclude both Jasmin and Abhinav from the captaincy race. Jasmin is irked with the moderators as they had to bear the brunt of their stubbornness. Eijaz and Pavitra are seen putting Jasmin and Abhinav's dolls in the fire station.

This is followed by the next round of the Doll House task. But, there is more commotion that ensues over the decision, yet again. But eventually, after the third and fourth round, the captaincy race comes down to be between Nishant and Jaan.

In the final round, Jaan is seen wilfully giving Nishant the opportunity to become the first captain of the house. This is immediately followed by Bigg Boss announcing that Nishant Singh Malkani has become the first captain of the season. He adds that as captain, Nishant will be safe from the nominations for the week. He will also be getting new luxuries from Bigg Boss including his own bedroom, a VIP bathroom and exclusive access to the BB Mall and spa area.

