Bigg Boss 14 October 23 Highlights: Nishant's Captaincy Gets Cancelled, Pavitra Lashes Out At Rahul

In the new episode of Bigg Boss 14, captain Nishant Malkani is seen convincing Nikki Tamboli to come out of the red zone. Nikki is upset with her friends and is seen finding solace in red zone contestant, Pavitra Punia’s company. Jaan Kumar Sanu also tries to console her and to bring her into the green zone.

Rubina Dilaik is seen telling Nishant that he has all the authority to get Nikki into the main house by warning her with punishment. Nishant goes ahead and punishes Nikki by locking up all her personal belongings in the BB mall after giving her umpteen number of warnings.

Nishant is also seen telling Bigg Boss that he tried his best to get Nikki inside the green zone but to no avail. He requests to speak to him in the confession room. In the meantime, Nikki gets convinced by Pavitra, Jaan and Eijaz Khan to go back into the main house.

Day 20 begins with the BB house waking up with the 'Radha’ song from Student Of The Year.

Nikki and Jaan are seen hugging and having a fun time in the kitchen. This is followed by Nishant, Nikki, and Jaan tell their friend Rahul Vaidya that they can't trust him completely. Rahul counters by stating that he is extremely disappointed with them as well. He then walks off from the conversation.

Later, Bigg Boss reminds Nishant of captain duties by adding that since the time he has become the captain, several house rules have been broken by the housemates. Bigg Boss also tells him that he has displayed zero leadership qualities and, in fact, tends to follow others in the house.

As a result, Bigg Boss decides to cancel Nishant's captaincy whilst stating that he is not fit to be a captain as of now. This is followed by Abhinav telling Nishant that his 'friends’ Nikki and Jaan have been avid viewers of Bigg Boss for a long time and hence should have told him about the Bigg Boss rules.

This is closely followed by Pavitra slamming Rahul for talking behind her back and saying that she has a crush on Abhinav. She lashes out at him and then breaks down whilst stating that he cannot make such comments about her and a married man. Rubina consoles Pavitra and hugs her. She tells her that she knows how she is feeling at the moment. Barring Rahul, the entire house steps in to cheer Pavitra. Nishant tries convincing Rahul to apologize to her but he refuses, stating that he did nothing wrong to say sorry.

Soon, the day gets better and positive as Navratri celebrations begin in Bigg Boss house

The contestants indulge in some happiness and fun as singers Preety and Pinky enter the to perform and celebrate Navratri with the housemates.

