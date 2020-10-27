Bigg Boss 14 October 26 Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Calls Jaan Kumar Sanu 'Product Of Nepotism'

The October 26th episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with captain Kavita Kaushik expressing disappointment over all the mess in the house. She is seen telling the housemates that they should be cleaning and she will make sure that the house is clean under her captaincy. Kavita is then seen distributing duties among the contestants for the week.

This followed with Kavita locking horns with Shardul Pandit and Pavitra Punia for disobeying the house rules. She lashes out at Shardul for accompanying Pavitra in the smoking-room when BB has clearly stated that only one person is allowed inside at one point in time. Shardul reasons that he asked Pavitra and she said that its fine but Kavita does not buy his excuse. She blasts him whilst stating that 'Pavitra is not Bigg Boss.' This irks Pavitra who asks the new captain to not command over her as she is still very new in the house.

The next day brings this week’s nomination task. Bigg Boss asks each contestant to name two housemates each for eviction with valid reasons. Rubina Dilaik takes Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli’s name. Jasmin Bhasin nominates Rahul and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Jaan names Rahul and Nikki while Shardul nominates Nishant Singh Malkani and Rubina.

Then comes Rahul’s turn and he nominates Rubina followed by Jaan. But all hell breaks loose when Rahul nominates Jaan over nepotism. Rahul shocks all the housemates when he says, "Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own)."

Almost all the housemates Rahul's express disapproval with regards to Rahul's choice of words. Jaan claps back at Rahul whilst stating that he is fortunate to be Kumar Sanu’s son.

Rahul counters saying that he is in no need of a famous father. At this point, Jaan erupts with anger and is seen screaming "Baap pe mat jaa".

Soon, the nomination task resumes with Nishant taking Rahul and Nikki’s name followed by Nikki who nominates Nishant and Abhinav Shukla. Abhinav, in turn, nominates Nikki along with Rahul. Finally, fresher Naina names Nikki and Jaan for this week’s nominations.

Bigg Boss then gives the red zone contestants Pavitra and Eijaz one vote collectively. Pavitra and Eijaz Khan disagree once again as Pavitra wants to nominate Rahul but Eijaz feels Nishant or Rubina should be nominated. After some heated discussions, Eijaz gives in and lets Pavitra nominate Rahul.

As a result, Nikki, Rahul, Jaan, Pavitra, and Eijaz get nominated for the week. However, Bigg Boss gives captain Kavita a special power to save one of the nominated contestants. She names Eijaz and he gets out of the red zone. This is followed by Jaan, Nikki, and Rahul moving to the red zone.

