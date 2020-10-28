Bigg Boss 14 October 27 Highlights: Rahul & Jaan Fight Again; Pavitra Says She's Attached To Eijaz

Rahul Vaidya Gets Into An Ugly Spat With Jaan Again!

Rahul Vadiya, who is currently under everyone's scanner for making nepotism comment on Jaan Kumar Sanu, was seen yet again targeting him. Jaan was upset with Nikki because of her growing closeness towards Rahul. He was also irked with Rahul's nepotism comment and started calling him names like sadak chaap and chapri fuddu, which didn't go down well with Rahul, who again made a comment like 'Kumar Sanu ke bete ko ye suit nahi karta'.

Jaan lost his cool and lashed out at Rahul saying, "Mere baap par mat jaa teri aukat nahi hai." He also revealed his mother was six months pregnant when his parents got separated. He said that whatever he is today, is because of his mother and she has raised him up. He also added that he is not Kumar Sanu's but Rita Bhattacharya's son.

Nikki tried to make Rahul understand that he should not pass comments about Jaan's father as he is quite emotional about it. Rahul said that he respects Kumar Sanu and is not saying anything insulting.

Pavitra Says She Is Attached To Eijaz

Pavitra Punia was seen confiding in Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli that she has got attached to Eijaz Khan. Nikki and Jaan told Pavitra that Eijaz and she behave like a husband and wife with each other. Nikki was also seen telling Pavitra that whenever she calls Eijaz there is an authority in her tone. Pavitra accepts that she is attached to Eijaz because they have seen many ups and downs in their journey so far. She also revealed that once at night she felt that she should just go, hug Eijaz and sleep next to him as she felt that something was going to happen. In the morning, (that something happened) he went in the green zone and she was still in the red zone.

Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss later announced captaincy task ‘BB world tour', wherein the housemates get a chance to visit the famous monument sites. The green zone contestants will have to carry their travel bags and take a world tour, while the red zone contestants (Nikki, Rahul, Pavitra and Jaan) will try to snatch their bags. Whichever contestant has their own bag at the end of the task, will win the task. The first eliminated contestant will become the sanchalak.

Jasmine-Rahul Gets Into An Ugly Fight

During the task, Nikki snatched Naina's bag aggressively, while Pavitra tried to take away Rubina's bag. Nikki eliminates Naina in the first round, which leaves the latter irked. Later, Rahul was seen snatching Jasmin's bag aggressively, while Naina tried to stop them from being violent. Rahul finally managed to take away Jasmin's bag, which left Jasmin infuriated for intimidating her. She was seen crying and getting emotional, while Rubina and Abhinav tried to calm her. When Rahul tried to explain his stance, Jasmin threw water on him.