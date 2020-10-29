Bigg Boss 14 October 28 Highlights: Rahul & Jasmin's Fight Continues, Kavita Calls Rubina 'Kaleshi'

On October 28 episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin's ugly fight continues. Jasmin throws water at Rahul and even abuses him for having been threatening in his behaviour during the task. Abhinav Shukla is also seen telling Rahul that he is wrong but Rahul, in turn, looks at the cameras and asks if a girl throwing water on a man is alright?

There is utter chaos and the whole house stands divided whilst Jasmin maintains that Rahul threatened to harm her. Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh try telling her that Rahul isn’t completely wrong but she disagrees with them.

Soon the next round of BB world tour task begins. Nikki Tamboli takes Nishant Singh Malkani's bag and taunts him about his one-day captaincy. Pavitra Punia tells Shardul that he has just entered the house so he shouldn't be captain this week.

Jasmin continues to discuss Rahul's remarks after the conclusion of the task for the day. This is followed by Rahul having an emotional moment where he is seen Nikki that he cannot show his weakness in front of the house. The latter tells him that he nothing wrong. He thanks her for being by his side.

The next day, Jaan Kumar Sanu is seen in a dilemma as he badly wants to get out of the red zone. But, at the same time, he is conflicted about betraying Nikki, Rahul and Pavitra. For the unversed, the red zone housemates had unanimously decided to support Eijaz Khan for the captaincy. But Jaan now feels he won’t be benefitted by the move.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik tells captain Kavita Kaushik that she can't cut fruits for her. Rubina tries explaining to the new sadasya that she most certainly can't do the household chores as captain but can definitely cut her own fruits as its personal chore. This irks Kavita and she engages in an argument with Rubina. She then orders Dilaik as the captain to cut fruits for her. But when Rubina refuses, Kavita calls her 'kaleshi' (one who creates fights)

The other main highlight of the episode was Bigg Boss calling Jaan Kumar Sanu to the confession room to addresses the 'anti-Marathi' remark controversy. Bigg Boss informs him that his statement has hurt sentiments. Jaan immediately apologises whilst stating that his remarks were unintentional in nature and that he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

