Bigg Boss 14 October 5 Highlights: Rejected Contestants Receive Tough Tasks From Toofani Seniors

On day 2 of Bigg Boss 14, the house wakes up to the tune of 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'. Contestants discuss the items they want as there is a cap of the total number of personal items that can be procured from the BB Mall.

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik get into an argument with the former telling the latter that she can either choose between slippers or shoes. Rubina questions Jasmin calling her unfair towards Hina Khan. This is followed by Rubina's hubby Abhinav Shukla reminding Rubina that people will cross their line in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Rejected Contestants Are Given Some Tough Tasks

Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rubina Dilaik and Jaan Kumar Sanu are given tough tasks by Toofani Seniors - Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Rubina disagrees with the seniors and refuses to wear the same clothes because of hygiene issues. This compels the senior trio to agree that Rubina is the weakest contestant of BB14. But Rubina refuses to change her decision, and as a result, is asked to continue her stay in the garden area of the house.

Rubina receives another task to eat chillies in one minute. Gauahar then gives Sara a dumbell task that ends up giving her a backache. Nishant surprises Gauahar by accepting to sport the Rejected mark and tell the seniors 'I am rejected' every time he sees them. Jaan receives a mohawk haircut that gets him a hug from Sidharth.

On the other hand, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia are seen cooking in the kitchen. Eijaz is mighty upset and is feeling like everyone is taking him for granted, as he is the only one doing the dishes.

