Bigg Boss 14 October 6 Highlights: Gauahar Khan & Eijaz Khan Upset With Sidharth Shukla's Strategy

Bigg Boss 14, the Salman Khan hosted show is finally back on TV. In the third episode of Bigg Boss 14 which is aired on October 6, 2020, the 'toofani' seniors have a heated argument, after Sidharth Shukla upset Gauahar Khan and Eijaz Khan, with his strategy for the nomination task.

In the episode, a new task named 'Jewel Theif' is introduced, and the contestants are asked to impress the 'toofani' seniors and win jewel pieces from them. The team which wins the maximum number of jewel pieces wins the task. Sidharth Shukla instructss his team members to win the task at any cost, while Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan asks their respective teams to play honestly.

Sidharth Shukla's team members - Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, and Sara Gurpal, grab Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan's jewelry pieces at the right beginning. Sidharth's actions deeply upset Gauhar, and the duo gets into a heated argument. Hina, on the other hand, chose to ignore it.

Eijaz Khan, who is upset with washing the plates continuously, gives up and says all contestants to wash their respective plates and mugs on their own. He also states that Sidharth Shukla's strategy ruined the 'Jewel Theif' task, and his statement leads to a heated argument between the duo. Sidharth defends himself, stating that his actions were a part of the well-thought strategy.