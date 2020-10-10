Bigg Boss 14 October 9 Highlights: Rubina Argues With Hina, Nikki's Makeup Is Ruined

Bigg Boss season 14 has completed a week of its premiere and is grabbing attention with the changing dynamics of the contestants. In the episode which was aired on October 9, Rubina Dilaik got into a heated argument with Hina Khan, and later with the entire house. On the other hand, the contestants were seen ruining Nikki Tamboli's make up.

In the episode, Rubina Dilaik got into a heated argument with the Toofani seniors team member Hina Khan, who is the in-charge of Bigg Boss Mall. The duo argued over the count of the items that are supposed to be handed over to Rubina. The argument resulted in Hina deciding against Rubina, thus putting her in more difficulties. Abhinav is seen siding with the other contestants, who were visibly irked with her actions. However, he later explained to his wife why she is wrong.

Nikki Tamboli, on the other hand, is seen performing the immunity task, along with Abhinav Shukla. In the task, the other contestants are supposed to grab immunity from the Nikki-Abhinav duo, who are the confirmed contestants. The others are asked to make both of them leave their seats, in order to grab the immunity.

The rest of the contestants were seen ruining Nikki Tamboli's makeup set and personal belongings and even messed up her hair, to make her leave the seat. Gauahar Khan, a member of the Toofani seniors team, was seen asking Nikki to not get up. Gauahar also promised her that she can use her makeup. Nikki is seen sitting with her eyes closed, even when the other contestants put shampoos and creams on her hair.

