Bigg Boss 14: Panipat's Sahil Salathia Says If He Participates, He'll Be The Worst Contestant

Panipat's Sahil Salathia Declines Bigg Boss 14 Offer

The actor revealed that he has politely turned down the offer saying it is not his cup of tea. He said that if he participates, he will top the list of worst contestants in its history, as he cannot pick fights or hurl abuses at people for entertainment.

‘Bigg Boss Is Not My Cup Of Tea’

Sahil was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, I was offered the show, but I declined it politely. Honestly, I have never followed Bigg Boss. I am a trained actor, and acting is my passion. Being locked up in a house with a set of people, who have different mindsets, is not my cup of tea. If I participate in Bigg Boss, I will top the list of the worst contestants in its history. I am not someone who would pick fights or hurl abuses at people for entertainment."

‘I Feel Extremely Fortunate To Be With My Family’

Currently, he is in Delhi and wants to return to Mumbai. He said, "I came to Delhi on May 28. It was a scary experience, as my flight was full. Being a responsible citizen, I quarantined myself for 14 days after reaching Delhi. I feel extremely fortunate to be with my family. I have not lived with them for such a long stretch in ages. I am from Jammu and Kashmir, and I moved to Delhi for studies and then to Mumbai for work. Fortunately, my parents moved to Delhi a year-and-a-half ago owing to my sister's education. So, we could all be under one roof during this challenging phase."

Lockdown Has Been Tough

The actor said that the lockdown has been tough, but he has been staying positive. He feels that it is a blessing in disguise, that he is getting so much time to spend with his family after many years. He added that to stay fit mentally and physically, he has been meditating and working out regularly at home.