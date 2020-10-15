Bigg Boss 14: Paras Says If Eijaz Gets Into A Relationship With Pavitra, His Life Will Be Ruined

It has to be recalled that Paras Chhabra was in a relationship with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia. Later, the duo had made shocking statements against each other. Yet again, Paras has made shocking statements on his ex. He called her 'Apavitra' (impure) and also spoke about Eijaz and Pavitra's love angle.

About Pavitra, Paras said that he got to know that Pavitra said very distasteful things about him before she entered Bigg Boss house. He added, "Firstly, I think her name Pavitra (pure) is wrong. She should be named as Apavitra (impure) because of her nature. Before the show, she told everyone that I am a cheater and a liar but on the first day of the show, she confessed that she was double-dating me. What kind of a girl is she? I never revealed the reason for the break-up but she was double-dating, and that's why I ended my relationship with her."

Paras asked if Pavitra felt he was the biggest regret of her life, why did she get into a relationship with him despite being a married woman!

It has to be recalled that in a recent Bigg Boss episode, Pavitra was seen getting closer to Eijaz. She was also seen confessing her feelings for Eijaz to Rubina Dilaik. Pavitra even got emotional and said that she can't afford to lose him.

About the love angle between Eijaz and Pavitra, Paras told the leading daily, "If a love angle is emerging in the show between Eijaz and Pavitra, I will pray for Eijaz bhai because if he gets in a relationship with Pavitra, his life will be ruined. He is a good actor and he has done some good shows on television, so I feel he should stay away from such people as Pavitra."

