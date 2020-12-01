Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Is Married To Sumit Maheshwari? The Hotelier Says She Cheated On Him 4 Times

Pavitra Punia was the latest contestant eliminated from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress has been in news for her relationship with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra. The duo had broken up and both had warned of exposing each other. It has to be recalled that way back in 2015, there were reports that Pavitra was engaged to businessman Sumit Maheshwari. She had also confirmed about her engagement. However, now, Sumit, who is a hotelier, has revealed that they are married!

In an interview with Fifafooz's Rahul Bhoj, Sumit had revealed that he and Pavitra are still married, but she hid about marriage and also told him not to make their relationship to the public. He also confirmed that what Paras said earlier that Pavitra cheated on her husband with him and he found out when her husband texted her that she was still married was true! Sumit said that he was the man in question.

The hotelier told in the interview, "We are still husband and wife. We got engaged and we were married also, but she didn't disclose it." Sumit also accused Pavitra of having had affairs four times, during their marriage. Paras, Pratik and another person who is not from the industry were the guys.

He added, "I had texted Paras when I found out about their relationship. I told him that you can be in a relationship with her but wait till we get a divorce. My family is involved. I still have a tattoo of her on my hand. Nothing has changed from my side."

Sumit said that he was shocked to learn about Pavitra's relationship with Paras, especially when he found out that she and Paras had stayed at the same hotel where they'd celebrated their wedding anniversary in Goa. He added that they been facing these insults for a very long time.

Well, it has to be seen what Pavitra has to say about this!

