Bigg Boss 14 Postponed For A Month? Contestants To Be Quarantined Before Entering The House!

Why Is The Show Postponed?

Apparently, the show was to premiere in September 2020, but as per TOI report, it will go on air from October 4. The reason for the delay is said to be the monsoon, which is not true. The set is ready and all major works have been completed.

Contestants To Be Quarantined

Another major development is that due to the pandemic, the contestants who will be participating will be quarantined for first few days in different hotels across Mumbai. Apparently, only after undergoing COVID-19 tests (after testing negative), the contestants will be allowed to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Time Slot Change

Also, this time, the time slot of the show will see a change. As per the report, the show will be aired at 10 pm.

Theme/Concept

This season will have a lockdown theme and will have only celebrities like the previous season. Unlike all seasons, Bigg Boss 14 will have a new format.

Bigg Boss 14’s Probable Contestants List

According to the reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi's Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma, Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra, Kumkum Bhagya actress Naina Singh, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Pavitra Punia and Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey actor Eijaz Khan are a few names who might participate in the show. But none of them have confirmed their participation.

The makers have revealed a couple of promos featuring Salman Khan (host) which look interesting.

Stay locked to this space for latest updates!