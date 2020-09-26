Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: Contestants To Enter House Directly, Few Have Already Shot For Their Part!

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the television screens on October 3, 2020 at 9 pm on Colors TV. During the virtual press conference, the host Salman Khan revealed the first contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of singer Kumar Sanu. The final list of contestants is yet to be revealed, however, a tentative list of contestants is doing the rounds on social media. Apparently, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal and Nikki Tamboli are among the few contestants who might participate in the show. It is also being said that Jasmin and Nikki have already shot for their respective performances for the grand premiere and a few pictures of the actresses getting ready for the same were doing the rounds on social media.

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "A few of the contestants have already shot for their performances for the grand premiere before they were quarantined at a hotel near Film City. The contestants also shot for their one on one introduction with Salman Khan and will now directly enter the house on the decided day. They will be tested for COVID 19 before they enter the house."

The source further added, "Most of the shoot for the premiere is already done. Ditching the grand entry like every year, this time contestants will have a rather low-key entry keeping all the precautions in mind."

According to the portal's report, contestants were made to wear huge masks while going from the set to vanity while shooting for their respective performances. Also, the timings of their performances were worked upon tactfully, so that they don't bump into each other. However, Salman might have to probably shoot another day as a few contestants were signed in later. Apparently, the Bharat actor will shoot everything virtually.

