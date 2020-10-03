Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Episode Live Updates: Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Join Salman Khan On Stage

One of Indian television's biggest and most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss is all set to entertain us with its 14th season. Bigg Boss 14 is airing its premiere episode tonight (October 3, 2020) at 9 pm on Colors TV. Salman Khan will be sprucing up the in-house drama with his ever-fabulous hosting. Here are the live updates of Bigg Boss 14 premiere episode!

Bigg Boss 14 is here with all-new celebrity contestants who will be setting the stage on fire in some time. To know when they make their grand entries into the much-talked-about house, Stay tuned!

10:53: Jamin Bhasin joins Salman on stage as the 5th contestant of Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin is put to test by the Toofani Seniors and they select her and Jasmin enters the house. This is followed by the host introducing the next contestant, Nishant Singh Malkhani to the audience. He is then joined by model Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal, a singer from Punjab.

10:45 The 'special audience’ aka the toofani seniors (Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla) reject Rubina and approve Abhinav. They then pose a task for him and he passes it and earns his entry into the main Bigg Boss house. Rubina, on the other hand, gets 'rejected’ stamped on her head.

10:20 Actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enter the show as the next two contestants. They speak about surviving lockdown and their love story with Salman. The duo then undertakes the BBQ (Bigg Boss Quotient) test. A few senior journalists put across a series of questions to the couple. This is followed by Salman giveing Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla a compatibility test.

10:15 Nikki Tamboli woos Sidharth Shukla in a task given by Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Nikki is asked to convince Shukla to marry her. Nikki gets applauded by Hina and Gauahar for her effort and the senior trio decides to send Nikki inside the house. She then reunites with Eijaz in the house where they are seen discussing and choosing their preferred bed.

10:00 Nikki Tamboli leaves Salman Khan in splits with her histrionics on stage. Salman virtually welcomes Pandit Janardhan who gives predictions to the two contestants. The astrologer adds that Nikki Tamboli looks innocent, but she is actually quite clever. Nikki also gets selected by the special audience (Toofani seniors) to enter the house. This is closely followed by the senior trio also selecting Eijaz to enter the house.

9:45 Nikki Tamboli is the second contestant. She introduces herself as an 'attractive, naughty, sizzling and stunning south Indian actress.’

9:40 The first contestant of the season is revealed to be Eijaz Khan. The actor shares in his intro that he always said he will never do Bigg Boss but then he decided to tackle this 'hurdle’.

9:20 The 'toofaani' members join Salman on stage and it's revealed that they will be ruling the Bigg Boss house for two weeks.

9:13 Salman then welcomes Bigg Boss' 'Toofani' seniors - Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla on board. Gauahar performs on 'Oye Oye’ song from Azhar while shots of her stint from Bigg Boss 7 play in the background. This is followed by Hina’s dance to the 'Wakhra Swag’. She too watches her clips from season 10. Sidharth Shukla performs on the song 'Boss’ whilst briefly going through his Bigg Boss 13 journey video.

9:10 Salman Khan reveals he is happy to be working after a long break. He says, "I am very happy to work after such a long time. This is that year where the most negative word is 'positive' (referring to COVID-19).” He then goes on to joke that the pandemic and lockdown has taught everyone how to do household chores.

However, we keep seeing many celebrities seated in the audience section. But Salman soon clarifies that these people are not present in reality (Colors TV used the footage of earlier award shows) as coronavirus precautions are strictly being followed this year.

9:00 The premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with a glimpse of all the preparation and precautions the makers have taken along with the contestants being kept under a 14-day self-quarantine before their glasshouse entry. This is followed by host Salman Khan making a grand entry on the stage with the words, "2020 has disturbed everyone for six months, but now things will change, as Bigg Boss is here.”

