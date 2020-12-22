Bigg Boss 14 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Advises Nikki Tamboli To Confess Her Feelings For Aly Goni; Watch

Nikki Admits That She ‘Likes’ Aly

In the latest promo, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant can be seen discussing Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's bond. During the conversation, Nikki confesses her feelings for Aly and says that she has a ‘liking' for him. Nikki also says that everyone thinks Jasmin is his girlfriend, but in reality, they are just ‘best friends'.

Rakhi Sawant Advises Nikki Tamboli

After learning about Nikki's feelings for Aly, Rakhi Sawant advises her to talk to him and express her feelings. Nikki Tamboli says she feels shy to say it openly, to which Rakhi says, "Don't lose hopes and just say it."

Abhinav Shukla & Rubina Dilaik Argue With Aly Goni

The makers released another promo, in which Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik can be seen arguing with Aly Goni for supporting Rahul Vaidya during the captaincy task. Abhinav tells Aly that he has always been helping him throughout the game. The couple looks disappointed with Aly's actions, and confronts the latter.

Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin’s Marriage Plans

In the last episode, Aly Goni confessed that he loves Jasmin Bhasin and would like to marry her. He finds her to be the perfect match for him. Jasmin starts giggling over his statement. However, Aly also added that if Jasmin's parents don't accept their relationship, he will get married to someone else so that she starts hating him.