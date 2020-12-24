Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant Gets Possessed By Ghost; Scares Arshi Khan, Sonali Phogat & Others

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 might shock you as Rakhi Sawant is seen in never seen before avatar. The short clip shows Rakhi leaving housemates worried with her weird acts inside the house. Notably, the controversial diva is seen possessed by a ghost. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

In the teaser, Rakhi can be seen in short blond hair and looking herself in the mirror and crying. She even starts growling in the house and leaves housemates confused, especially Jasmin Bhasin. In the promo, Rakhi says, "I haven't been happy for 200 years, and I own this place." Jasmin gets worried and asks her, "Are you okay?"

Apart from Jasmin Bhasin, Arshi Khan, Sonali Phogat also got scared after seeing Rakhi Sawant's weird actions. Well, it would be interesting to see what the controversial diva will do inside the madhouse.

In the last episode, Rakhi was seen bashing Arshi Khan for creating differences between her and Aly Goni. Arshi, Aly and Eijaz Khan told Rakhi that housemates feel that she is diplomatic. Disturbed with such allegations, Rakhi confronts other housemates. At that time, Rubina Dilaik tells Rakhi not to give importance to such rumours.

Later, Rakhi Sawant slammed Arshi Khan and called her 'maachis' (matchstick) for adding fuel to the fire. After such drama, it looks like Rakhi will try some new tactics to grab attention in the house. Let's wait and watch for more drama in Bigg Boss 14.

