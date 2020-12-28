Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Vikas Gupta To Share The Darkest Secret Of His Life With Housemates

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting day-by-day. After being titled as 'Entertainment Ke Naam Pe Dhabba', Vikas Gupta will be seen trying hard to make his presence felt inside the house. Amidst all, the makers recently released a new promo of Bigg Boss 14, in which the Mastermind Vikas can be seen getting emotional and sharing the darkest secret of his life with the housemates.

The latest promo shows Vikas Gupta sitting in the garden area with Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik and revealing the truth about his personal life. Notably, the contestant is seen speaking about how he has been "fighting that for four-and-a-half years."

In the promo, he can be heard saying, "He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss)." Rubina looks shocked after learning about Vikas' personal life. For the unversed, a couple of years ago, Vikas Gupta had admitted that he is bisexual and revealed that he was in a relationship with TV actor Parth Samthaan and Splitsvilla 10 finalist Priyank Sharma. In tonight's episode, he would reveal the name of the person.

Vikas had earlier revealed that he had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house just because of money. He told the housemates that he was in a financial crisis during the lockdown. Notably, Vikas Gupta was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, which was won by Shilpa Shinde.

Now, after this short clip, it would be interesting to know Vikas Gupta's darkest secret.

