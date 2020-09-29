Bigg Boss 14 PROMOS: Contestants Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra, Rubina-Abhinav Groove To Bollywood Hits
Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV on October 3, 2020. The makers are slowly revealing the names of the celebrity contestants who will be a part of this season. It has to be recalled that during the virtual press conference, the host of the reality show Salman Khan had revealed the first contestant who is Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu. While one of the promos is released by Colors, a few more promos are leaked on social media.
Contestant No. 2: Nikki Tamboli
The makers have revealed the second contestant with the new promo and the contestant is none other than South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli. In the promo, Nikki is seen grooving to Nora Fatehi's song, ‘Dilbar'. The actress is seen in films like Kanchana 3, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Thippara Meesam.
Contestant No. 3: Pavitra Punia
Pavitra Punia became a household name with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also seen in Naagin 3 and Baalveer Returns. In the promo that has been leaked on social media, the actress is seen performing to Raveena Tandon's song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani'. Although the face is not revealed, it's with her tattoo that we could recognise the actress.
Contestant No. 4 & 5: Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla
Television's popular couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the fourth and fifth contestant. In the promo, the couple can be seen grooving to the song 'Akh Lad Jaave' from Loveyatri.
Other Contestants Who Might Participate
The other contestants who might participate in the show are Sara Gurpal, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Nishant Singh Malkani. Well, we are waiting for the other contestants' promos. Are you excited? Hit the comment box to share your views.
