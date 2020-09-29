Bigg Boss 14 PROMOS: Contestants Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra, Rubina-Abhinav Groove To Bollywood Hits

Contestant No. 2: Nikki Tamboli

The makers have revealed the second contestant with the new promo and the contestant is none other than South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli. In the promo, Nikki is seen grooving to Nora Fatehi's song, ‘Dilbar'. The actress is seen in films like Kanchana 3, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Thippara Meesam.

Click Here To Check Out The Promo

Contestant No. 3: Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia became a household name with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also seen in Naagin 3 and Baalveer Returns. In the promo that has been leaked on social media, the actress is seen performing to Raveena Tandon's song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani'. Although the face is not revealed, it's with her tattoo that we could recognise the actress.

Click Here To Check Out The Promo

Contestant No. 4 & 5: Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla

Television's popular couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the fourth and fifth contestant. In the promo, the couple can be seen grooving to the song 'Akh Lad Jaave' from Loveyatri.

Click Here To Check Out The Promo

Other Contestants Who Might Participate

The other contestants who might participate in the show are Sara Gurpal, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Nishant Singh Malkani. Well, we are waiting for the other contestants' promos. Are you excited? Hit the comment box to share your views.