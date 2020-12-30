BB 14: Rahul Mahajan Reveals Shocking Details About Rakhi's Childhood; She Rips Off Rahul's Dhoti In A Task

Rahul Mahajan Reveals Shocking Details About Rakhi's Childhood

Rahul was seen telling Arshi Khan and Sonali Phogat, "You want to know why she behaves so possessive? She has become very lonely. Though I have met her only once, but she calls me her friend. She told me she has a husband, named Ritesh. Uske saath suhaag raat bhi nhi hua hai, do saal se mila bhi nhi hai. She is mentally very alone. She wants that whatever happens, someone should come to her. She has all these built up insecurities. She finds herself alone in the world. Her mother is sick, father nhi hai...bhai behen ka kuch na kuch, pati bhi nhi milta hai...she is very lonely."

Rahul Says…

He further added, "Father nahi hai... father ne uske bachpan me maara hoga, peeta hoga. Childhood me usko bahut maarte the dance karne ke liye. She has daulat, shouhrat but apne log nahi hai. She feels she has a character to maintain. There is a clash between the real Rakhi and the Rakhi that is known to the world."

Rakhi Annoys Rahul & Others

Meanwhile, Rakhi has started annoying the housemates! Although the actress is funny, she sometimes turns extremely irritating. For instance, she started cursing Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin badly, just because of a box of coffee! Now, the actress got on everyone's nerves during a task, as she ripped off her inmate Rahul Mahajan's Dhoti!

Rakhi Turns Julie

In the upcoming episode, as the captaincy task kickstarts, Rakhi will be seen in Julie avatar. She will be seen irritating the contestants, especially the ones, whom she doesn't want to see as next captain. As per the latest promo, Rakhi will be seen screaming and saying that she will not let Jasmin become the captain. Amidst all these, she will be seen doing something that will shock her inmates.

Rakhi Rips Off Rahul's Dhoti

The actress will be seen ripping off Rahul's dhoti. Other housemates, who are shocked with her behaviour, ask her not to do such a thing. Aly Goni, who is extremely irked with Rakhi's act, will be seen shouting and saying that such kind of behaviour is unacceptable and asks if it would have happened with a woman in the house, will that be fine?