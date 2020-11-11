Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Proposes Marriage To GF Disha Parmar Who’s Celebrating Her Birthday Today

Rahul Vaidya Expresses His Love For Actress-GF Disha Parmar

In a promo, Rahul can be seen telling, "Mere zindagii mein ek ladki hai jisko mein janta hun pichle doh saalon se, uss ladkhi ka naam hai Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous. Disha, mujhe lagta hai tum iss duiya ki sabse khoobsoorat ladki ho. (I have known this girl for last two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! Disha, I think you are the most beautiful person in the world.)"

Rahul Proposes Marriage To GF Disha

He adds, "I don't know why it took me so much time to ask you - Will you marry me?" The singer is then seen wearing white T-shirt with Disha's name and 'will you marry me' written with lipstick. He then adds that he will wait for the answer.

Disha Parmar Trending On Twitter

Disha has been trending on Twitter as it is her birthday and also because Rahul proposed her. A user tweeted, "Happy Birthday @disha11parmar Stay happy with Rahul Ur so lucky girl that u get a partner like @rahulvaidya23 Who is honest loyal loveable nd handsome nd obviously a gd person as well as gd singer U both looking cute together Stay like that frevr #DishaParmar #RahulRulingBB14 Clockwise rightwards and leftwards open circle arrows."

Another user wrote, "Finally he confessed!❤He is funny,entertaining,caring,loyal❤ What else anyone can ask for Disha ma'am please consider our handsome hunk And a very happy Birthday Star-struck Keep supporting Rahul guys!"

Akanksha Puri Requests Disha To Accept Rahul’s Proposal

Akanksha Puri, whose ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra had participated in the previous season, tweeted, "It feels so good to finally see that this show #BigBoss can also be a platform to respect your outside relationships and taking it to next level !! So impressed with you @rahulvaidya23. Thanks for changing my perception 🙏 #dishaparmar plz say yes God bless you both ! #bb14."

Before Entering Bigg Boss Rahul Had Said…

Meanwhile, when Rahul was asked about Disha before entering the house, he had told TOI, "Honestly, Disha Parmar is just a good friend. We were never in love and nothing was going on between us. I have a lot of female friends with whom I go on dinners, but what happens is that since Disha is famous we get linked together. I put up pictures with other female friends also, but as they are not famous I don't get linked with them. But whenever I share pictures with Disha Parmar people start discussing that we are dating each other. Also, we have done a music video together so we got linked."