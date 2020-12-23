Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s Fan Abuses VJ Andy On Twitter; Latter Reports The Account

Rahul Vaidya is considered as one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 14. His fans have always been supporting him on social media by trending some popular hashtags. However, a recent report about Rahul's fan might shock you.

Popular TV personality and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Andy Kumar aka VJ Andy was recently abused by Rahul Vaidya's fan on Twitter. For the unversed, like many former contestants, Andy has also been sharing his opinion about each episode on his Twitter handle. In his latest video, he spoke about Rahul Vaidya and called him a sidekick.

Andy took a dig at Rahul due to the show's format, where many were seen coming in and going out of the madhouse. Well, Andy's comment didn't go down well with Rahul Vaidya's fans as one of them called him 'ch****a'. The singer's fan wrote, "Tuh ch****a hi rahegaa." (sic)

See tweets here

VJ Andy noticed this comment and re-shared his tweet by stating, "This is #RahulVadiya fan Dheko yeh hai inka level. Congrats on showing your disgusting self. (All abusive messages are recorded & are given to authorities)." (sic)

Another Rahul Vaidya fan slammed Andy and wrote, "Dear andy aapke ma ne kya peda kiya hai...bandar to fir bhi thik hai." (sic) Notably, the former Bigg Boss contestant didn't spare him as well and replied, "Meri maa teri maa ab bol. Maa ki respect jo nahin karta udko kya expect kar saktein hain. #RahulVadiya fan. Wow." (sic)

Talking about Andy's latest review, the TV presenter slammed Aly Goni for not being faithful towards Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's friendship. He even praised the couple for having a strong fan base. Well, it would be interesting to see how the game changes inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

