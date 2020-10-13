Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Wants This Singer To Perform At His Wedding

Marriages are made in heaven but are initiated at the house of Bigg Boss. We often see contestants get close to one another during their stay in Bigg Boss 14 house. While some of them continue to strengthen their bond, some fall short. We also often witness contestants make life changing decision and post show plans giving them new directions and priorities.

In the latest clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot, Rahul Vaidya is seen speaking to Rubina Dilaik about marriage in general and then moves on to name the singer he would like to have perform at his wedding.

In a candid conversation with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya expresses, "Meine socha hua hai, I think mein jabse perform karta aaraha hu na, shaadiyon mein nachana bahut hi mushkil hai aur woh bhi non-stop."

He further adds, "Isliye mein Daler Mehndi ji ko bulaunga, uss level par who aagaz karte hai jaha par who khatam horaha hota hai."

While Rahul has picked Daler Mehndi, we completely agree that Punjabi performers are the best bet for a rocking marriage. Here's to hoping Rahul gets married very soon.

