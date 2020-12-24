Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Calls Arshi Khan ‘Maachis’ For Trying To Make Her And Aly Goni Fight

Arshi, Eijaz & Aly Call Rakhi Sawant A ‘Double Dholki’

In the latest episode, Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni tell Rakhi Sawant that like Nikki Tamboli, other people also consider her as a ‘double dholki'. Rakhi replies to Aly, "Wow, that's so nice". The trio said that the majority of people have the same opinion about her.

Rakhi Loses Her Cool

After learning about the same, Rakhi Sawant lost her cool and said that she can't control anyone's thinking, especially the people who have no brains. The actress further stated that she will behave the way she wants as she is not anyone's puppet or girlfriend in the house. At that time, Aly Goni jumped in and asked Rakhi, "Are you not my friend?" She replied, "Of course I am."

The Diva Confronts Other Housemates

Rakhi Sawant later discussed the same with Rahul Mahajan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli. Notably, Rubina advised Rakhi not to hear anyone as they think that she is arrogant, authoritative and rude. Later, the diva blasted Arshi Khan and warned her not to point fingers at her. Nikki tried to calm her down.

Rakhi Calls Arshi A ‘Maachis’

When Aly Goni came out, Arshi Khan tries to initiate a fight between Rakhi and him. She said that Rakhi Sawant took Aly and her name and informed everyone that they are calling her double dholki. Rakhi slammed Arshi and called her ‘Maachis' (matchstick) for purposely adding fuel to the fire. Disturbed with the allegations, Rakhi asked everyone if being neutral is a crime.