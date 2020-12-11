    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant & Nikki Tamboli Finally Enter The House; Aly-Jasmin’s Reunion Reminds Us of SidNaaz

      By
      |

      During Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan introduced challengers- Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Panjabi and Kashmera Shah. While Rakhi was sent for quarantine, others entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. We had recently revealed that along with Rakhi, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni will also be entering the house. The makers have now released the promo, in which all three of them are seen making 'damakedaar' entry.

      Nikki Tamboli Re-Enters BB 14 House

      Nikki Tamboli Re-Enters BB 14 House

      In the promo shared by Colors TV, Nikki Tamboli can be seen hugging Eijaz Khan, while Rakhi Sawant was seen teasing both Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan.

      Rakhi’s Antics Is A Must-Watch

      Rakhi’s Antics Is A Must-Watch

      Rakhi tells Rahul, "You are acting as if you have seen a Chudail." She was seen calling Bigg Boss ‘takla'. Her antics in the promo is so funny, we can't imagine how her presence in the house will make everyone laugh!

      Click here to watch the promo

      Aly & Jasmin’s Reunion

      Aly & Jasmin’s Reunion

      In another promo, Aly is seen in a room, while Jasmin enters and hugs him excitedly. Well, this reminds us of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's reunion (Sid had re-entered the house after he was sent to the secret room). Aly will also be seen telling Nikki, Rubina, Abhinav and Jasmin about Eijaz Khan. He calls Eijaz, a flip and tells others not to trust him.

      Watch the promo here

      Vikas Tells Abhinav About Kavita

      Vikas Tells Abhinav About Kavita

      In another promo, Vikas Gupta tells Abhinav about Ronnit Biswas' claim of the latter being alcoholic. Abhinav gets irked and tells Rubina about the same. Rubina, who is also upset with the claims, said that she will not pick the phone but will directly go to them (Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit) and sort the issue.

      Watch the promo here

      Are you enjoying the current season? Hit the comment box to share your views.

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Reveals Why Rahul Vaidya Left The Show; Talks About His Bond With The Singer

      Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Says 'Arshi Khan Bilkul Bakwaas Hai, She Calls You A Friend & Then Backstabs You'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X