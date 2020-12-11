Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant & Nikki Tamboli Finally Enter The House; Aly-Jasmin’s Reunion Reminds Us of SidNaaz

Nikki Tamboli Re-Enters BB 14 House

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Nikki Tamboli can be seen hugging Eijaz Khan, while Rakhi Sawant was seen teasing both Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan.

Rakhi’s Antics Is A Must-Watch

Rakhi tells Rahul, "You are acting as if you have seen a Chudail." She was seen calling Bigg Boss ‘takla'. Her antics in the promo is so funny, we can't imagine how her presence in the house will make everyone laugh!

Aly & Jasmin’s Reunion

In another promo, Aly is seen in a room, while Jasmin enters and hugs him excitedly. Well, this reminds us of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's reunion (Sid had re-entered the house after he was sent to the secret room). Aly will also be seen telling Nikki, Rubina, Abhinav and Jasmin about Eijaz Khan. He calls Eijaz, a flip and tells others not to trust him.

Vikas Tells Abhinav About Kavita

In another promo, Vikas Gupta tells Abhinav about Ronnit Biswas' claim of the latter being alcoholic. Abhinav gets irked and tells Rubina about the same. Rubina, who is also upset with the claims, said that she will not pick the phone but will directly go to them (Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit) and sort the issue.

