Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant & Nikki Tamboli Finally Enter The House; Aly-Jasmin’s Reunion Reminds Us of SidNaaz
During Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan introduced challengers- Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Panjabi and Kashmera Shah. While Rakhi was sent for quarantine, others entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. We had recently revealed that along with Rakhi, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni will also be entering the house. The makers have now released the promo, in which all three of them are seen making 'damakedaar' entry.
Nikki Tamboli Re-Enters BB 14 House
In the promo shared by Colors TV, Nikki Tamboli can be seen hugging Eijaz Khan, while Rakhi Sawant was seen teasing both Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan.
Rakhi’s Antics Is A Must-Watch
Rakhi tells Rahul, "You are acting as if you have seen a Chudail." She was seen calling Bigg Boss ‘takla'. Her antics in the promo is so funny, we can't imagine how her presence in the house will make everyone laugh!
Aly & Jasmin’s Reunion
In another promo, Aly is seen in a room, while Jasmin enters and hugs him excitedly. Well, this reminds us of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's reunion (Sid had re-entered the house after he was sent to the secret room). Aly will also be seen telling Nikki, Rubina, Abhinav and Jasmin about Eijaz Khan. He calls Eijaz, a flip and tells others not to trust him.
Vikas Tells Abhinav About Kavita
In another promo, Vikas Gupta tells Abhinav about Ronnit Biswas' claim of the latter being alcoholic. Abhinav gets irked and tells Rubina about the same. Rubina, who is also upset with the claims, said that she will not pick the phone but will directly go to them (Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit) and sort the issue.
