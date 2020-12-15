Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Shares When Her Husband Will Reveal His Identity In Front Of The World

Rakhi Sawant has been hitting the headlines especially about her wedding reports. The controversial actress was in news when she shared bridal pictures and revealed that she is married to a UK-based NRI businessman, Ritesh. But since she hadn't posted her husband's pictures, no one believed her that she is married. In the Bigg Boss 14 house, the actress was seen discussing about her marriage with her inmates. While talking to Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla, the actress revealed that she pleaded her husband to reveal his identity in front of the world as nobody believes about her marriage.

While talking to her inmates Rakhi also said that she asked her husband to keep her value as people think that she has talked about her marriage to gain publicity and it is all fake.

She was also seen saying that people here (aiming at Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni) are in a relationship but say that they are just friends and everyone believes them, but they don't believe in her marriage. Aly Goni, who was sitting there, burst out laughing.

She also added, "Main cheekh cheekh ke keh rahi hu meri shaadi ho gayi hai. Are nahi kar rahi publicity ke liye (I am screaming out and saying that I am married. I am not doing this for publicity)."

She shared that her husband will reveal his identity in front of world before they have kids. She said, "It is not easy for me. Give me some time. Main sabke saamne aaunga (Give me some time. I will reveal my identity.)"

