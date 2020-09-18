Bigg Boss 14: Ribbhu Mehra & Indeep Bakshi Approached For Salman Khan's Show!

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the television screens from October 3, 2020. The makers of the show released a couple of promos, which hinted at the theme of the show. However, the makers are yet to reveal the confirmed contestants' list. Recently, we reported that Aly Goni, Neha Sharma, Karan Patel and Carry Minati denied being a part of the show. Now, it is being said that two quite popular celebrities - Ribbu Mehra and lyricist Indeep Bakshi have been approached for the show.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "After names like Karan Patel, Aly Goni and Shireen Mirza opted out from the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, the makers approached Ribbhu Mehra and have signed him up for the show. The deal was sealed early this morning."

The source further added, "Ribbhu was in the news recently after performing a bold scene in a show. He is young and single, which will be a good addition in Bigg Boss 14."

On the other hand, 'Saturday Saturday' and 'Kala Chashma' singer Indeep Bakshi confirmed to ETimes TV about being approached for the show, but added that he can't give any update about it.

For the uninitiated, Ribbhu Mehra was last seen playing the role of Ritik in Ekta Kapoor's show Kumkum Bhagya while Indeep Bakshi was seen in Colors show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

According to reports, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan hot for a special promo in a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 16).

A source was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "The makers want to spice up the upcoming season, and what better way than get the experts of the game to add some twist. While Gauahar and Sidharth were winners of their individual seasons, Hina and Monalisa were very popular contestants. Hina has always associated herself with Bigg Boss seasons, and she was more than happy to come back. The promos are entertaining, and will be aired soon on TV."

Also Read: Aly Goni Is Not Participating In Bigg Boss 14 Because Of Boney Kapoor Produced Web Series Zidd

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shoots For Spl Promo With Chess As Theme? Karan Patel Denies Participation