Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Asks Everyone To Do Chores As Per Free Will, Rahul Accuses Her Of ‘Breaking The Balance’

In latest promo of tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik is seen suggesting her fellow contestants the idea to do all the house chores as per their free will instead of sticking to assigned duties.

Rubina believes that since it's their last few days in the house before the finals, she would like to have the free will to work or not. She says, "Ye monotony apne duty ki, I want to break. Ye jo duties hai khana bana vagera, pleas apne free will se kare. Aur mujhe aisa lagta ki yaar I deserve at least aakhri ke chaar din at free will. (I want to break the monotony of duties. So, please do your duties, cooking, or anything on your own. I feel I deserve free will now.)”

However, this does not go down well with most of the housemates especial Rahul Vaidya. He asserts that the house is functioning smoothly but Rubina cuts him short and says, “Are we here for just smooth functioning, smooth sailing. What is the problem in bringing some discomfort to you?” Rahul adds, “More confusion, more fights, more discomfort. You are breaking the balance of the house.” But Rubina refuses to budge from her decision and declares, “You have a huge house, live freely.” Check out the promo below:

For the unversed, this is not the only time the warring duo will get into an altercation in the episode. Rubina and Rahul get into another verbal spat and call each other names during the shark attack task.

The other major fight and highlight of the episode will be Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin engaging in an ugly fight. While Eijaz accuses Jasmin of having 'bhade ki soch’ (rented thoughts), she accuses him of having a 'bhade ka character (rented character).

