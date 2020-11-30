Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Breaks Down As She Reveals She & Abhinav Shukla Were About To Get Divorced

Rubina Dilaik Breaks Down As She Makes Biggest Confession

In the promo, Rubina was seen telling that she and Abhinav were about to get divorced and had given time till November, but decided to do the show as an effort to save their marriage. Both Rubina and Abhinav get emotional as she reveals the same.

Rubina & Abhinav Were About To Get Divorced

Rubina says, "Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn't come here, we would not have been together)." An emotional Abhinav tells, "It will be flashed all over the media."

It has to be recalled that earlier, while entering the Bigg Boss house, the duo had hinted about the trouble in their paradise.

Fans Shocked & Heartbroken

#Rubinav fans were shocked and heartbroken with the confession. Take a look at a few tweets!

@iSarcasticSane: #RubiNav promo is extremely heart-wrenching. i don't know what kind of arguments or issue they had in past but what i see in live feed or in episodes i can assure each & everyone that this is the purest form of love one can have. 💝.

"Stay strong guys #RubiNav by seeing that promo I literally got water in my eyes #RubinaDilaik stay strong queen you're tha boss lady of the house. God bless both of you #RubiNav #BB14 @ColorsTV."

"Get shocked after seeing the promo. ! Please stay happily in house and all the audience knows that you two are made for each others! Hope everything gonna be alright with both of them."