Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik’s Mother Thanks Senior Hina Khan For Always Motivating Her Daughter

After entertaining the audience and guiding the housemates of Bigg Boss 14 for two weeks, Toofani seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have moved out of the house now. Post their exit, the 'seniors’ have been showered with immense love and adulation by the audience.

In fact, when netizens took to Twitter to laud Hina for her stint in the glasshouse, Rubina Dilaik’s mother Shakuntla Dilaik also praised the actress for always motivating her daughter on the show.

Rubina’s mom expressed her gratitude towards Hina and wrote, “Thank you Hina for Always Motivate Rubina. Now I miss watching u As Senior oops Toofani Senior. Definitely Meet you one day. Khub Saara Pyaar @eyehinakhan– @RubiDilaik Mummy” (sic)

Hina quickly replied with a sweet message for Mrs Dilaik whilst stating that Rubina is a strong individual. Hina wrote, “Warm regards Aunty. Really appreciate your kind words. Your daughter is a strong individual. And yes will surely meet you one day.” Check out the tweet below:

Warm regards Aunty. Really appreciate your kind words 🙏

Your daughter is a strong individual.

And yes will surely meet you one

day❤️ https://t.co/s9vjwPmdAB — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) October 22, 2020

Hina is clearly overwhelmed with all the love that’s being showered on her. The actress expressed her gratitude towards her fans for supporting her during her Bigg Boss 14 in another tweet. She added that she misses the other two 'seniors’ and cherishes the bond she got to develop with Gauahar and Sidharth Shukla.

“Will miss this tigdi forever. Thank you Sidharth and Gauhar for being the way you wer..Got to learn a lot from you guys. Will miss our fun times, laughters, our cute banter, morning breakfast, lunch and dinner together.. And much more,” she tweeted.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 October 21 Highlights: Shehzad Deol Gets Eliminated, Toofani Seniors Exit The Show

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar & Hina Khan Feel Rubina Dilaik Has What It Takes To Be The Winner This Season