Bigg Boss 14’s Wild Card Contestant Sonali Phogat Makes BIG Revelation About Her Personal Life
Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting day-by-day with its twists and turns. In the latest episode, actress-turned-politician Sonali Phogat made a grand entry in the house as a new wild card contestant. For the unversed, Sonali was in the news for thrashing a government official with slippers. However, many people don't know much about her personal life.
Sonali Phogat Speaks About Her Late Husband’s Support
Before entering Bigg Boss 14 house, Sonali Phogat revealed that her late husband supported her. In an interview with Hindustan Times, "My in-laws allowed me to study further, but they did not want me to go out and work. However, I convinced my husband and got his permission. Then, my struggle started because I got into the acting line, and there was no one to help me. I had to make it on my own. Then, I became associated with politics, and my husband supported me here as well."
Sonali On Being Mentally Tortured By Her In-Laws
The Bigg Boss 14's wild card entrant made a shocking revelation about her in-laws. The former actress said, "But after he died, I saw the reality of people and how they view a woman. If a woman is good-looking and alone, she is not allowed to live. She is mentally tortured, and wrong things are said about her. People make all kinds of attempts to force you to sit at home or take advantage of you. After my husband passed away, I faced many such hardships, which have made me stronger."
Sonali Phogat Reveals Her Strategy For Bigg Boss 14
When asked about her strategy for Bigg Boss 14, Sonali said that she wants to play the game with much decency. "I will play a very clean game and I will stay within the limits of decency. This is my strategy. I am not planning too much because I can react to the behaviour of other contestants only once I am inside the Bigg Boss house," the BJP leader added.
About Sonali Phogat
Sonali Phogat has featured in the Hindi film Motherhood (2019). She decided to enter politics last year by joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and contested in the 2019 Assembly Polls from Adampur in Hisar district, Haryana. Notably, she lost the election and is now all set to try her luck in Bigg Boss 14.
