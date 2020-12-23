Bigg Boss 14’s Wild Card Contestant Sonali Phogat Makes BIG Revelation About Her Personal Life

Sonali Phogat Speaks About Her Late Husband’s Support

Before entering Bigg Boss 14 house, Sonali Phogat revealed that her late husband supported her. In an interview with Hindustan Times, "My in-laws allowed me to study further, but they did not want me to go out and work. However, I convinced my husband and got his permission. Then, my struggle started because I got into the acting line, and there was no one to help me. I had to make it on my own. Then, I became associated with politics, and my husband supported me here as well."

Sonali On Being Mentally Tortured By Her In-Laws

The Bigg Boss 14's wild card entrant made a shocking revelation about her in-laws. The former actress said, "But after he died, I saw the reality of people and how they view a woman. If a woman is good-looking and alone, she is not allowed to live. She is mentally tortured, and wrong things are said about her. People make all kinds of attempts to force you to sit at home or take advantage of you. After my husband passed away, I faced many such hardships, which have made me stronger."

Sonali Phogat Reveals Her Strategy For Bigg Boss 14

When asked about her strategy for Bigg Boss 14, Sonali said that she wants to play the game with much decency. "I will play a very clean game and I will stay within the limits of decency. This is my strategy. I am not planning too much because I can react to the behaviour of other contestants only once I am inside the Bigg Boss house," the BJP leader added.

About Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat has featured in the Hindi film Motherhood (2019). She decided to enter politics last year by joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and contested in the 2019 Assembly Polls from Adampur in Hisar district, Haryana. Notably, she lost the election and is now all set to try her luck in Bigg Boss 14.