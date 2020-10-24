Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Blasts Rubina; Kavita Kaushik & Naina To Enter As Wild Card Contestants

Salman Khan Blasts Rubina

It has to be recalled that Rubina was upset that Salman called her husband Abhinav Shukla as ‘samaan'. She felt it disrespected and complained the same to the Bigg Boss. Looks like that didn't go down well with Salman, who takes class of Rubina. He reminds her that he is not her competition, he is the host and she is living in his house.

Salman Shows Nikki Jaan’s Real Face

Also, Salman gives out Jaan's statement, "Main paagal thodi hun ki Nikki ko captain banane dunga," which shocks Nikki, who is extremely upset with Jaan. She calls him, ‘dhokebaaz'.

Preeti & Pinky Entertain During Navratri Spl Episode; Nikki Gives A Peck To Jaan

In another video, contestants are seen celebrating Navratri and playing dandiya in the house. Preeti and Pinky will be seen crooning popular Bollywood numbers while contestants dance. The singers even say, "Nacha nacha ke thaka dene ka hai aaj." While dancing Nikki is seen giving a peck to Jaan.

Salman Tries To Spark Romance Between Eijaz-Pavitra And Jaan-Nikki

In another promo video, Salman tries to spark romance between Eijaz-Pavitra and Jaan-Nikki. The couples will be seeing eye-to-eye and telling what's in other person's heart. Eijaz says that he finds kashmakash and dosti as well as dushmani in her eyes while Pavitra says some affectionate things about Eijaz. Nikki is extremely angry with Jaan, who has only good words for her.

Two Wild Card Entries

Meanwhile, two wild card contestants will be entering the house. Colors shared a video on Instagram in which Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh were seen giving power-packed performances to the songs, ‘Babuji' 'Laila Main Laila'.