Bigg Boss 14: Salman Gives Glimpse Of Spa & Theatre; Introduces The FIRST Contestant!

Salman Gives Glimpse Of Bigg Boss Mall

The actor said that people are not able to enjoy the luxuries of lives due to the lockdown. But in Bigg Boss, ab scene paltega! The contestants will get to enjoy spa and also they will get to watch movie in theatre, in the Bigg Boss mall, that is set up in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Salman also gave us the glimpse of these luxuries.

Salman also revealed that this season will be a dream come true season!

Bigg Boss 14 Will Be Full Of Excitement

Manish Sharma, Chief Content Officer of Hindi content at Viacom 18 also joined the virtual press conference. She clarified that except Salman no one (contestants) will be going home, they will stay in the house. She also clarified that the show is not at all scripted. She also said that the first 14 days of Bigg Boss 14 will be full of excitement will be a 'dhamaka'. She also said that every weekend crew members will go through Covid-19 test.

Former Bigg Boss Contestants Join Salman

Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan also joined Salman Khan.

Salman Introduces First Contestant - Jaan Kumar Sanu

Salman introduced the first contestant of the show singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, Kumar Sanu's son. While Jaan Kumar Sanu sang 'Aankhon ki gustaakhiyaan' from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Salman said that he was worried about Jaan as he feels that he is innocent. Salman then asked Sidharth to share some tips for Jaan to survive in the house. The Bigg Boss 13 winners asked Jaan to be prepared for unexpected situations in the house and said, "Be yourself, be real, stand your ground and stand for what you feel is right."

Salman Asks Sidharth About Asim & Shehnaaz

Salman then asked Sidharth about his fight with Asim Riaz post Bigg Boss, to which Sid said that they had a little banter on social media otherwise all is good. The Dabangg actor also asked Sid about Shehnaaz Gill, to which he said, "Ekdum khush hai sir."

Salman Has Taken A Pay Cut!

Salman said that lockdown has taken a toll on everyone's life. Many people lost their jobs, lives and their family members. The actor also revealed that he too lost three of them during this pandemic, not because of COVID-19 though. He also revealed that he has taken a pay cut while talking to Abhiskeh Rege, CEO, Endemol. He said, "I am more than happy to cut it down so that everyone gets paid."

Bigg Boss 14 TV Se Pehle On Voot Select!

He revealed the show's timings i.e., during weekends at 9 pm and on weekdays at 10.30 pm. He also added that we will also get to watch Bigg Boss 14 'television se pehle' exclusively on Voot Select and also on Colors HD.