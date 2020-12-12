Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Slams Arshi; Kavita-Ronnit Get Into Ugly Fight With Abhinav Leaving Rubina In Tears
A lot of things happened in Bigg Boss 14 during a couple of weeks. Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya's voluntary exit surprised and disappointed fans. However, we will get to watch Kavita in Bigg Boss 14 this Weekend Ka Vaar! Kavita and Ronnit Biswas will be seen questioning Abhinav Shukla about his messages that he sent to her. Also, Salman Khan is seen slamming Arshi Khan for her 'batameezi'. Read on to know more!
Salman Slams Arshi
In the first promo, Salman is seen talking to Arshi, who says, "Main dimaag me soch k ayi thi, aap mujhe zillat k laddoo khilake rahoge." This doesn't go down well with Salman, who slams her and tells, "Arshi, are you done? Did I talk to you about anything regarding this?" It is then Arshi interferes and says that she was just joking. Salman then says, "I don't like such types of jokes. You have no right to tell me what to do. It is better that I don't talk to you."
Kavita & Ronnit Question Abhinav About Messages
In another promo that is doing the rounds on internet, Kavita and Ronnit are seen questioning Abhinav about the messages that he sent to Kavita. The FIR actress revealed that Abhinav used to send her violent messages and she had even threatened to complain about him to the police if he didn't stop. Abhinav then asks her to show her those messages and they will deal with it in a legal fashion, if necessary. To this, Ronnit agrees.
Why Kavita & Abhinav’s Friendship Broke?
Kavita goes on to question Abhinav as to why their friendship broke. To this, Abhinav says, "I don't care," and Kavita replies, "You don't care because you don't want to speak the truth."
Rubina Cries!
However, the argument gets uglier when Abhinav accuses Kavita of threatening Rubina and said, "Do you think someone will physically threaten my wife and I will sit there and just watch?" To this, Ronnit says, "Same." Abhinav tells Ronnit that he raise his hand on Kavita but she violated her personal space. To this Ronnit says, "Damki toh di baba. Tum khelo tho game, hum kare toh blame. Wah!" It is then Salman asks them to stop and tells it's dirty. Rubina is then seen crying.
