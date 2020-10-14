Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Takes An Indirect Dig At Arnab; Says ‘You Can’t Do Anything For TRP’

It has to be recalled that Arnab Goswami had called out the host of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan on national television for not commenting on the drug allegations against some Bollywood actors and Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Salman didn't bother to respond to such ridiculous demands, but now, looks like Salman found a perfect time to react to it. He took an indirect dig at Arnab during an episode of his controversial reality show.

During the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan had said, "Bigg Boss ke andar ya kisi bhi show ke andar, you have to play the right game. Yeh nahi ki TRP ke liye kuch bhi khelo. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log (Be it Bigg Boss or any other show, you have to play the right game. You can't do anything for TRP).

He further said, "From Day 1, I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Point yeh nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge. (From Day 1, I have never seen the response you are getting. Be honest and real to win big. One should not speak nonsense, lie and shout. That's not how you get across the point. They will shut down your channel)."

Salman directly said that he has indirectly put his point across. He said, "What I wanted to say, I have said indirectly."

Also Read: Eisha Singh Cried A Lot On ISA's Last Day Shoot; Reveals She Was Approached For Bigg Boss

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Lashes Out At Eijaz & Others During Immunity Task; Pavitra In Love With Eijaz?