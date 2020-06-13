Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan To Follow KBC's Amitabh Bachchan; May Shoot Promo At His Panvel Farmhouse!

Salman May Follow KBC's Amitabh!

A source was quoted by Peepingmoon as saying, "The show was to be announced in June with Salman Khan returning as the host for the 14th season. The plan had to be postponed due to the lockdown. Now, just as Amitabh Bachchan shot a video for KBC's upcoming season from home, Salman might shoot the BB 14 announcement from his Panvel farmhouse. The creative team is working on a format to share with him."

Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Date!

As we revealed earlier, the show might premiere in October because of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's telecast delay! The source further said, "The major reason behind BB 14's delay is Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The adventure reality show which premiered on February 22, telecast four episodes only. It had to be shut due to the lockdown. But KKK 10 garnered good ratings in its initial episodes. Now the channel doesn't want to take a chance by bringing any change to its format. Post lockdown, the show will continue for at least two more months. This has led to BB 14 getting delayed. The show might premiere in the first week of October."

New Feature Of The Show!

Due to the pandemic, Salman is apparently keen to add 'social distancing' as a new feature in the upcoming season. It seems that the makers are giving it a thought.

Bigg Boss 14 Might Not Get An Extension

As the viewers are aware, due to the popularity and success of season 13, the show which was to end in three months, got an extension of five-week. This time, the makers might not extend the show as many shows like Dance Deewane, Rising Star and Khatra Khatra Khatra are in the pipeline.

Bigg Boss 14 Contestants List

Apparently, Naagin's Surbhi Jyoti, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre, Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan and Vighnaharta Ganesh actress Akanksha Puri have been approached for the show. While Akanksha is not sure about the show going on air due to the pandemic, Shubhangi Atre said that she wouldn't ditch her BGPH producers for Bigg Boss! Other actors are yet to respond. Recently, Tujhse Hi Raabta's Shagun Pandey expressed his wish to participate in the show.