Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Will Not Shoot Weekend Episodes From Studio Due To COVID-19 Scare!

Salman Khan To Shoot Weekend Episodes From His Farmhouse

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan will not shoot WKV episodes from any studio stage owing to the COVID-19 scare. Shooting on a studio floor is 'impractical' during these difficult times. So, Dabangg Khan wishes to shoot for the upcoming season from his own farmhouse, situated on the outskirts of Mumbai in Panvel (Karjat). All his parts from the show will be shot at his farmhouse."

Salman Won’t Enter Bigg Boss 14 House!

The source also added that Salman wants to shoot from his farmhouse with a skeletal crew and might not at all visit Bigg Boss 14 house this time.

Bigg Boss 14 Tagline

It has to be recalled that last time the tag line was Bigg Boss 13 tedha (tedha hai par mera hai). This time, as per the portal's report, the tagline considered is Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking.

Bigg Boss 14’s Probable Contestants

Recent report suggested that Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena are being offered a whopping amount to be a part of the show. Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman's name were also doing the rounds, but the duo have denied the reports.

Other contestants approached for the controversial reality show are Tujhse Hai Raabta's Shagun Pandey, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Aly Goni and Shireen Mirza, Uttaran actress Tinaa Dattaa, Naagin's Jasmin Bhasin and Adaa Khan.