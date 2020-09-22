Bigg Boss 14: Salman Yusuff Khan To Choreograph Introductory Segments; Monalisa Not In The Show!

Salman Yusuff Khan Prepares For Bigg Boss 14

The choreographer shared a video and a picture on his Instagram account and captioned them as, "And we get some time for a reel on shoot ... #shootmode #salmanyusuffkhan 💪🏼💪🏼" and "Work mode #dancedirector #biggboss2020."

Monalisa Is Not A Part Of The Show!

Earlier, it was said that Monalisa, who had participated in Bigg Boss 10, will be seen as a special guest along with Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. But Mona has denied the report and clarified that she is not shooting for special promo of Bigg Boss 14.

Gia & Nishant

We had revealed earlier that Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Gia Manek and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Nishant Singh Malik will be participating in the show. A Pinkvilla report suggests that the duo is apparently dating and the audiences will get to watch their romance angle in the show.

Latest Additions To The List

The latest addition to the list is FIR's Chandramukhi Chautala aka Kavita Kaushik! Apparently, the actress has agreed to be a part of the show. It is also being said that she will sign the contract, get the medical tests and will be quarantined in a hotel before entering the show. Also, it is being said that TV actor Eijaz Khan and singer Rahul Vaidya's names have been confirmed for the show.

Tentative List Of Bigg Boss 14

The contestants, who might participate in the show including the latest additions (mentioned above) are Jasmin Bhasin, Sakshi Chopraa, Ribbhu Mehra, Pavitra Punia, Pratik Sehajpal, Naina Singh and Jaan Kumar Sanu.