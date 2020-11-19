BB 14: Producer Sandiip Calls Kavita Kaushik Pathetic & Disgusting; Asks Bigg Boss To Throw Her Out

Eijaz Khan and wild card entrant Kavita Kaushik's fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house has become the most-discussed topic on social media. Although a few feel Kavita doesn't mince words, many feel that she is annoying. Also, celebrities' opinion is divided. While ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi supported Kavita, producer Sandiip Sikcand has slammed her. In a series of tweets, Sandiip called her disgusting, annoying and obnoxious. He even asked Bigg Boss to throw her out of the house.

The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer, who is a good friend of Eijaz Khan, tweeted, "Please please please THROW #KavitaKaushik OUT of the house. She is insecure, abnoxious, pathetic, disgusting and annoying !! THROW HER OUT !!! #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020."

He further wrote, "9 saal show chalati hoon"... come out of the past #KavitaKaushik ... vo time gaya vo waqt gaya !! Live in the present... #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020."

Supporting Eijaz, Sandiip tweeted, "How dare #KavitaKaushik push a contestant !!! If I was #Eijazkhan I would have slapped her and walked out of the house with my head high !! Enough of her nonsense !! THROW HER OUT #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020."

It has to be recalled that Kavita had even said to her inmates that Salman Khan is not interested in hearing her side of story. Expressing his opinion on the same, the producer tweeted, "#KavitaKaushik has a problem with the show, with the contestants and with #SalmanKhan too !! So why the hell did she come back to the show ?? Guys PLEASE THROW HER OUT !! She is the worst member ever in BIGG BOSS !! #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020."

Meanwhile Kamya compared Kavita with Sidharth Shukla. She tweeted, "Kasam se last season yaad aa gaya jahan pura ghar ek taraf aur #SidharthShukIa ek taraf..!!! Aur kaise baar baar Sidharth ko provoke kiya jaata tha #staystrongkavitakaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV @Iamkavitak."

(Social media posts are not edited)

