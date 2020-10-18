Bigg Boss 14’s Sara Gurpal Opens Up About Her Estranged Husband & Their Relationship Post-Eviction

Sara Gurpal, who became the first evictee of Bigg Boss 14, has landed herself in a controversy. It must be noted that during her Bigg Boss stay, a singer named Tushar Kumar came out and told the media that he has been married to her by producing a marriage certificate and sharing their images.

And now, Sara has finally broken her silence over the entire matter in an interview with ETimes TV. The Punjabi singer-actress slammed her estranged husband for trying to get some quick fame while she was locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

Sara said, "I don't understand why he chose to speak now and was quiet all this while. Why suddenly when I went inside Bigg Boss 14, he came out and spoke about it. Why suddenly you had to come out and talk? I want to ask him if he wants to go inside Bigg Boss 14? He is himself saying in all the interviews that we have been separated since the last five years. When he is saying that means I am single. He wanted his 2 mins fame and that's the reason he is doing all this."

Sara then went on to state that she took the decision to move out of her marriage as she was getting hurt mentally, physically and emotionally. Sara also said that Tushar is no one to deny all the allegations. "He is no one to deny the allegations that I have made against him. It was an abusive relationship and he is no one to deny it. I will prove in the court. He can deny as much he wants in the media," she said.

The 29-year-old concluded by adding, “There were a lot of reasons behind our relationship going kaput. I don't want to give him that importance. I proudly say that I am single because he has not been a part of my life since the last five years. I don't want to give importance because he means nothing to me. He can continue talking about it.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Did Sara Gurpal Get Eliminated Because She Refused To Give Sidharth A Lap Dance

ALSO READ: Is Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Sara Gurpal Married? Tushar Kumar Claims To Have Tied The Knot With Her