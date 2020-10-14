Bigg Boss 14: Sana Feels Freshers Are Controlled By Seniors; Says She Won't Watch It After Sid Exits

Shehnaaz About Bigg Boss 14

About her views on the show, Shehnaaz told TOI that she is following the season and she feels that everyone's true colours will be revealed eventually. She added that no matter how hard you try to act sweet and nice, Bigg Boss will bring out the real you and you real personality will come out. She feels that till now, the current contestants seem to be confused about what they should do inside the house; they don't have a point of view and are too reliant on the seniors. Although the presence of seniors helps establish an immediate connect with the audience, she said that the drawback is that the freshers aren't playing their own game and there is no competition.

Bigg Boss 13 Vs Bigg Boss 14

Comparing this season with hers, the Punjabi singer and actress said, "Hamaare season mein pehle week se lekar end tak jo bhi raha hai, sab apna best dekar gaye hain. I don't see that drive in any of the current contestants. Kuchh karna hi nahi chahte just because seniors hain. In fact, they are being remote controlled by the seniors."

‘Sidharth Shukla Is The TRP King’

She further added, "Bigg Boss must have got these seniors for a reason. Sidharth Shukla is the TRP King. Show thoda chal raha hai usko daalne se. I am certain that a lot of people watch it because of him." She also advised freshers to keep their personal integrity and fight for what they feel is right. She also asked them not to run behind anyone and to play the game without being selfish.

‘I Am Watching The Show Because Of Sidharth Shukla’

When asked if she finds any contestant fake, she said, "I am saying, fake dikhao but kuchh toh dikhaao. Kuchh dikh hi nahi raha. I am watching the show because of Sidharth Shukla. I won't watch it after he exits. Jitni der woh ghar mein hai, dekhungi, baad mein nahi dekhungi."

Shehnaaz Praises Sidharth

About Sidharth and his game, Sana said, "He is playing really well. Achha lag raha hai aur uski comedy achhi lag rahi hai. He is flirting with girls, but in a healthy way. A lot of people are judging his conduct outside the house, but I know him well and can vouch that his intention is pure. He can't help it if the girls are fawning over him (smiles). At the end of the day, he has to talk to someone inside the house."