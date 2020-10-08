Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz & Gautam Might Appear As Guests; Naina Singh & Pavitra's Ex To Enter The Show

Will Shehnaaz Enter BB 14 House As Special Guest?

It has to be recalled that after Sidharth entered the house, fans expressed their wish of seeing Shehnaaz's entry as well. They even trended 'craze of Shehnaaz' on Twitter. Recently, in a live chat with fans on YouTube, she was seen saying that she doesn't need to be seen in Bigg Boss as she got whatever wanted. Shehnaaz also added that if at all she goes to Bigg Boss house, she will enter as a guest and say 'hello' and 'bye'. This made people speculate that the actress might have hinted at her entry as a guest.

Gautam Gulati Might Enter The House!

On the other hand, there is also report that Gautam Gulati might enter the show as a mentor. He recently tweeted, "Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi ..kyun big boss ? (However, I am thinking of making my entry after others leave.What say Bigg Boss?)"

4 New Contestants To Enter BB 14 House

As revealed earlier, the first few weeks will be the deciding factor for celebrities, while a few celebs might secure their place in the house, some of them might be eliminated, which will pave way for new entries. As per Pinkvilla report, the seniors will be leaving in the second week and in the same week, four new contestants will be entering the house.

Naina, Shardul, Rashmi & Pratik Are Under Quarantine

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, "Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashmi Gupta are definitely going inside the house. The fourth contestant could be between Pavitra Punia's ex Pratik Sehajpal. The contestants are already put under quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai."

The Contestants Might Be Sent To The Secret Room!

The report suggests that these contestants might be sent to the secret room on October 16, 2020, after greeting Salman Khan on stage. Their entry will be kept as a secret.

There are also reports that adult actress Sapna Sappu aka Sapna Bhabhi might enter the house as a wild card entrant. But nothing is confirmed yet.

