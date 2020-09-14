Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth, Hina & Gauahar To Enter As Guests; Jasmin & Others To Be Put In Quarantine!

Sidharth, Hina & Gauahar To Enter As Guests

As per the report, Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar will enter the house around the early weeks of the show and stay inside for a long period.

Bigg Boss 14: Confirmed Contestants List!

Also, as per a Spotboye report, the contestants who will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house are Karan Patel, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Sneha Ullal, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Jaan Shanu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Neha Sharma and Pavitra Punia.

Contestants Will Be Put Under Quarantine

As we revealed earlier, before entering the house, the contestants will be put under quarantine. As per a Pinkvilla report, the celebrities will be put under quarantine starting August 20 or August 21 till the time they enter the BB house on October 3. All the medical and safety precautions will be taken before the contestants enter the house.

YouTubers To Enter The Show!

The report also suggests that four YouTubers will also be entering the house, who are already put up in a hotel in Mumbai for quarantine, as they had to travel from Delhi to Mumbai for the same.