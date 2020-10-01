Bigg Boss 14: Sid & Hina Share Pics From Grand Premiere; Are Rubina-Abhinav Getting Whopping Amount?

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who is all set to sizzle on the Bigg Boss 14 stage, shared a few pictures and wrote, "Ab Scene Paltega #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere."

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan shared a collage and wrote, "Watch me on 3rd of oct 9 pm! @colorstv #biggboss14 @iamkenferns killing it with my outfit! As usual ! My lucky charm ! 🤗💛 #PureGold #Gau #Crazylot #Alhamdulillah."

Sidharth Shukla

A day ago, Sidharth too shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Shoot mode on!" The Dil Se Dil Tak actor, who bagged Bigg Boss 13 trophy, will be seen with Gauahar and Hina, as special guests in Bigg Boss 14.

Are Rubina-Abhinav Getting Whopping Amount?

As the viewers are aware, many popular television celebrities will be seen in the show, this season. Among them is television's adorable couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. It is being said that the duo is getting a whopping amount to be a part of the show!

A Source Reveals…

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Rubina was earlier approached to do Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki on Star Bharat. Her look test for the show had gone very well but due to other reasons and as she was considering Bigg Boss offer, Paridhi Sharma was signed in for the said role. After much deliberation and discussion, especially since this year both Rubina and Abhinav were offered to enter the show as a couple (remember: Bhakhtyar and Tanaaz), the couple gave their confirmation much later."